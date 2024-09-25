Family massacre in Nuoro, 45-year-old shoots his wife, children, mother and a neighbor: the toll is three dead and four wounded

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened at dawn today, Wednesday 25 September, in the province of Nuoro. A 45 years old He ended his wife’s life, injured a neighbor, two other children and his mother. He then committed the extreme act on himself.

The police are now present on site and are trying to light on what happened. Since it happened only a few hours ago, the details that have emerged are still few and fragmentary, further investigation will be necessary investigations.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred at dawn today Wednesday, September 25th. Precisely in a house located in the city of New-Yorkin Sardinia. The man, whose identity is currently unknown, allegedly took the firearm in his hand and allegedly shot first against his wife and then against his daughter.

He would later also hit two other children. Then he would also be against a Neighbor of home. He finally went to his house mother and hit her in the head too. The toll of this episode is so far very heartbreaking, since there are three people deceasedwhile others four they are in truly desperate conditions.

Family massacre in Nuoro: the extreme gesture of the 45-year-old and the investigations

The police intervened on site, but are still waiting at the moment working to understand what happened, but above all the reason that pushed him to commit such a tragedy. For this, other investigations will be necessary investigations.

The community that knew this family, upon learning the news this morning, was shocked shocked. They are all saddened and heartbroken by what happened.

The 45 year old man, after having committed all the crimes, decided to to take one’s own life. However, to have further investigations on the case, it will be necessary to wait for further investigations by the police. There will be further updates on the matter shortly.