Family | Many already take infancy to hobbies, but does it make sense? Experts tell you when a hobby can benefit your development and your brain

Many babies already have a hobby: one family muscari, another baby circus, a third swimming. Will a child be left with something unless he or she is still doing something as a baby?

Social psychologist at the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare Windmill Materon the message to parents is easier.

“You don’t have to have a hobby with your baby, and the baby doesn’t even know what a hobby is. For a small child, the presence of a parent, joint activities and comfortable moments with everyday activities are enough. ”

Hobbies are worthwhile if they bring joy to a parent and baby. They can be a way to get to know other families with babies and create a rhythm for everyday life, as well as a life hole for a parent at home to provide an adult companion to counterbalance the everyday life of a baby.

“For example, baby swimming can give a parent self-confidence and tips, which makes it more courageous to go swimming with the baby even without guidance,” says the doctoral student. Donna Niemistö From the Faculty of Sports Science of the University of Jyväskylä.

“ The job of the hobby is not to teach your baby skills.

Infant the most important thing for the hobby is the time together with the parent, when he or she becomes seen and heard. Efficiency thinking is worth forgetting: the primary function of hobbies is not to teach the baby new skills, but to provide joy and strengthen the interaction between the baby and the parent.

Matero emphasizes that hobbies – and not the baby year at all – should not become a performance.

“It’s not worth filling the calendar too full, as the baby also needs quiet home days when they don’t go anywhere,” Matero recalls.

Baby hobbies there are a lot today. Especially in big places, in addition to traditional baby swims and muscles, there are, for example, color baths, gymnastics, baby riding, yoga, circus tricks and fairy tale moments.

Matero advises the parent to ask themselves which hobby feels interesting. If a parent does not want to sing out loud with others, it is worth trying an exercise instead of muscles.

“The baby monitors the parent’s reactions and emotional states and, based in part on them, forms an idea of ​​whether a new place is one where he or she is comfortable or not,” Matero says.

It is also worth noting the use of a baby: one baby may get excited when he gets a maracas in his hand, while another may be afraid of noise and noise. When thinking about a hobby, it is also good to take into account the baby’s rhythm of the day: a hungry and daydreaming baby is not excited about even the finest hobby, and after the hobby, it is worth reserving a rest period for the baby.

The better your child knows, the easier it is to anticipate how your child will react to a new hobby. Because each child’s temperament is different, it is not worth comparing a child’s attitude to the behavior of other babies.

“It’s normal that where one child gets excited about new things right away, the other can warm up more slowly and need more security from the parent,” Matero says.

“ “It’s important to move around with the baby’s conditions and moderation.”

Donna According to Niemistö, the development of baby’s motor skills does not require guided exercise. However, swimming, for example, can offer the baby new sensory experiences, while a gym that restores childbirth can be especially useful for the mother.

“It’s important to move around on baby’s terms and in moderation. For example, in baby swimming, it is typical that the baby’s first time in the pool only takes about 10-15 minutes. ”

One should not think that there should be an end to baby hobbies, but it is more important to sense and respect the baby’s endurance.

Some hobbies have criteria related to the baby’s age and skills that are important to remember to follow: in a jump, the baby is usually required to support his or her own head, in riding the condition is most often that the child is able to sit.

While there are many other things in a baby’s daily life in addition to the baby, the parent should pay close attention to the fact that there are times in the day when the focus is on the baby. This means that then there will be no flashing, laundry will have to wait and text messages will not be answered. Both peaceful home moments and hobbies are a time when mom or dad only cares about the baby.

“Moments with the baby are the best basis for the baby’s later development,” Matero says.

“ From an early age, a child benefits from reading aloud, watching books and chattering.

What about however, if a parent wanted to choose a hobby for their child from an early age that supports, for example, his or her brain development or physical activity?

Doctor of Psychology specializing in brain function Paula Virtalan according to the child, from a young age, they benefit from reading aloud, looking at books and talking, as they have been found to create a foundation for a wide range of vocabulary and problem-solving skills, among other things.

“Playing together, singing and moving to the beat of the music also strengthens the development of the language and supports the child’s socio-emotional development,” Virtala says.

However, the impact of a guided hobby lasting 45 minutes once a week on the child is small, unless the music, fairy tale moments and movement are articulated into the child’s daily life. The taste is whether you call common home-made rhyme, singing or gym moments as a hobby.

In practice, everyday routines are a good start to support a child’s development: the evening tale is reading, evening song music. When changing the diaper, you can chat as you wish.

“You should encourage your child to exercise while practicing. For example, grabbing different toys and reaching for them strengthens motor skills, ”says Niemistö.

For hobbies According to Tuulikki Matero, it is worth leaving, especially if there are no other baby families in the circle of acquaintances.

“Someone can agree on an open family cafe that you don’t have to commit to. It may be clearer to the other family that the hobby is at the same time and the same people and instructor are there every time. ”

At its best, for example, during a hobby that lasts an academic year, friendships are formed that carry on even after the hobby is over.

“ “By the time you are a toddler, a child can already long for their own social contacts.”

“In hobbies, you should feel free to meet other parents. You can share your experiences with your baby’s everyday life with those in the same life situation, or even ask for tips for everyday situations with your baby, ”Matero suggests.

The fact that the baby is used to other children is likely to make it easier to switch to day care, for example.

“By the age of toddlers, the child already knows how to long for his or her own social contacts and it is important for him or her to practice the skills of being in a group. Especially if the child does not go to kindergarten, hobbies can provide a good route for this, ”Matero says.

The story has been published for the first time in Vauva magazine 3/20.