Swiss.- Marcelo Larin is the name of a young man from El Salvador who swears to be contacted by extraterrestrial beingswho would have entrusted him with a long-term mission that continues to this day.

His history as alleged alien contactee began since he was a child less than 10 years old, when, he says, one day he woke up questioning everything around him. She felt a certain detachment from her family and she really wanted to see the stars.

Over the years, when I was barely a teenager, decided to leave El Salvador to travel to Mexico in search of a better life. She crossed the southern border and traveled through the North American country until she reached the north.

There he did various jobs to earn a living and also experienced some of the most important moments in his narrative as contacted by extraterrestrial beings. In the neighboring nation of the United States, he lived an experience that defined him: he made himself available to the aliens and knew that it was part of a plan.

In Mexico, the alleged alien contactee met his first wife and mother of his two children, with whom he traveled to Switzerland. That was part of the requests they made to him, according to his statements: Go live in a place far from civilization.

There he found that his residence met these characteristics.

Marcelo Larín’s story continues and he has many other interesting points to investigate, for example, he claims to have had face-to-face contact with aliens and has even described them. He also assures, they have given him unique information about the origin of humanity.

