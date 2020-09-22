Family | Luna Wesley cried for four months, and the cause revealed bad allergies – these three recipes are real saviors of everyday life

Food allergies found as a baby at Luna Wesley changed the way the whole family ate. From this story, pick up recipes for egg-free and dairy-free everyday foods that also taste good for adults.

How did you find out that your pit has allergies?

Ronja: Luna cried for the first four months. It was considered everywhere to have colic. Once, I happened to be eating soy strips and an egg for a few days, and Luna could be much better right away. When I ate them again and breastfed, Luna’s skin became red and pimpled. Constipation also worsened. I started a breastfeeding diet on my own, and it brought relief to Luna, and the whole family. Later, we also found cow’s milk to cause symptoms if Luna received a substitute. Your doctor also instructed you to avoid all of these allergenic foods but to expose Luna to them every few months.

How have allergies affected your family’s cooking?

Ronja: Before we ate a lot of tofu and eggs, now we have had to come up with something else to replace them. For me, the challenge is remembering the breastfeeding diet, as soy and eggs are found in many products that you might not even think of. However, the intention is to try to return them to Luna’s diet through tolerance.

Wesley: At first, it was difficult to read the product information. Nowadays, I can apply recipes in such a way that, for example, an egg is not needed. Grate potatoes on vegetable steaks or add oatmeal to tie the dough. If a single egg is needed in a recipe, it can often be omitted without adding anything instead. Allergies are limiting, but on the other hand, our diet is really much more diversified.

What kind of greetings do you send to other allergy families?

Ronja: Listen to your instincts, ask for help for your baby and your own coping.

Wesley: A change in diet is ultimately a small hassle, as the reward is a happy baby and better-performing parents. The whole family will be fine then.