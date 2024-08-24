Saturday, August 24, 2024
Family | Lilli does not dare to leave an unhappy relationship, lest she be left without children

August 24, 2024
Family | Lilli does not dare to leave an unhappy relationship, lest she be left without children
32-year-old Lilli says she understands the so-called realities of life. Picture: Mirka Kolehmainen / HS

32-year-old Lilli thinks every day whether to divorce or stay in an unhappy relationship. The reason is childhood dreams.

“I I always knew I wanted children…”

Its Lilli manages to say before his speech is suddenly interrupted by the computer screen.

Then Lilli apologizes. Takes off his tear-stained glasses. Wipes the traces of crying off the lenses and continues his sentence.

Lilli is a 32-year-old working woman who thinks about the same questions every day:

