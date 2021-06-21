Family | Leena gave birth to a healthy baby, but the grief of infertility only continued – Fertility treatments can bring with them a worry that doesn’t even end in childbirth

Wide ContentPlaceholder

Leena dreamed of becoming a mother for years. Infertility treatments were followed by a lovely baby but also emotions that many are unable to talk to anyone about.

You on February, Leena’s most ardent wish had finally come true. After years of infertility treatments, he and his wife had given birth to a healthy boy who slept in Leena’s arms. Leena was so happy that tears flowed from her eyes.