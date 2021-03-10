Family leave reform Free leave for those who have lost their children threatens to be shortened by more than three weeks – a member of the working group had “not at all understood” that he was proposing such a change

In Denmark, there is a law that guarantees both parents a period of 26 weeks for which a daily allowance is paid when a child dies. “This is something we should consider in Finland as well,” says Minister Aino-Kaisa Pekonen.

If no changes will be made to the family leave model announced by the government in February as the drafting of the law progresses, the reform will weaken the situation of families with child deaths. The issue came up on Monday when HS published an article on the subject.

The reform would reduce the leave of parents who have lost their children. The change, which was considered unreasonable, gave rise to a discussion on social media, which was also attended by members of the Working Group on Family Leave Reform.

Director represented the Confederation of Finnish Industries in the working group Ilkka Oksala admitted on Twitter that he had “not understood at all” the group to present such a change. In his message, Oksala stated that the performance needs to be corrected.

Mayor of Turku Minna Arve for his part, he reported in his suite about losing his own child. “This performance is not human,” Arve wrote.

Current the practice is that if a child is born dead, the parent giving birth receives maternity allowance for 105 days. The number of days to be reimbursed under the reform will be reduced by more than three weeks to 84 days.

Paternity allowance will be reduced to 12 days, up from 18 days at present. If, on the other hand, the child dies during parental leave, the parent is entitled to parental benefit for 12 days. The practice is the same in the current family leave system, but improvements have been desired.

Chairman of the Family Leave Reform Working Group, Director of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s Benefits Unit Liisa Siika-aho states that any need for changes to the proposal will be discussed at the end of the consultation.

“The matter has been discussed in the working group, but terribly extensively it did not arouse in the participants at the time discussion, ”says Siika-aho.

He points out that the reform of family leave is very broad and involves many different perspectives. Not all issues may have a long discussion, even if they are important.

“That’s why opinion rounds are important in the law-making process. The opinions will certainly raise other issues that still need to be looked at. ”

Whitefish emphasizes the importance of the Working Party taking into account the situation of families with child deaths. However, the matter is not quite simple.

“Overall, parental benefits are based on the idea that both benefit and leave are granted to care for a child. It is an awkward starting point in a situation where a child dies. Then free time would be needed for the parent’s recovery, ”says Siika-aho.

According to Siika-aho, it is necessary to assess whether the family leave system is right to meet the support needed by families.

“The death of a child can be faced in very different situations, as a uterine death, during a parental benefit period, or so that the child dies only when he or she grows older. For older children, at least parental money is not the way to go, ”says Siika-aho.

“It has been considered whether sickness benefit would be a more logical option to develop.”

Sickness benefit According to Siika-aho, it would also be advocated that in a crisis situation, mere benefit or leave may not be enough, but other support, such as discussion assistance, may also be needed.

“During the sickness benefit period, such a need arises more easily when there is contact with a doctor or nursing staff.”

Situational judgment could also be better done.

“The situations are very individual. There are parents who hope to return to work as soon as possible because it is important for them to be able to break free from grief. Others are so completely incapacitated for work that they need a longer absence, ”says Siika-aho.

“However, we have no definitive position or answer to this. We will go through the matter once the statements have been received. ”

On family leave reform the Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) states that the situation of families at the death of a child is very difficult and it is clear that both the livelihood of families and any support they may need at the time of the crisis must be taken care of.

“We will carefully review the feedback and assess what is the most appropriate way to resolve the situation of families facing a child’s death, both in terms of services and livelihood benefits,” says Pekonen.

In Denmark, a law came into force at the beginning of the year guaranteeing both parents a period of 26 weeks for which a daily allowance is paid when a child dies.

The purpose of the arrangement, called mourning leave, is to make it possible to deal with the loss without the collapse of livelihoods and a further deterioration of the family’s situation. Would it be possible to have such a law in Finland as well?

“The Danish model is interesting and humane. This is something we should consider in Finland as well, ”says Pekonen.

Pleadings a family leave reform proposal has been requested in early April.

“During April, we need to make these changes, if we will,” Siika-aho says.

In May, the package will go to the Legislative Review Council.