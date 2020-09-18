Family leave Only 26 percent of fathers spend all of their paternity leave, the researcher finds the figure surprisingly low

“Paternity leave may still be considered to be three weeks’ leave after the birth of a child, and fathers are not encouraged to take longer leave,” says Kela’s researcher.

Only 26 percent of fathers use all 54 of their paternity leave, Kela says in a press release.

In the 2013 family leave reform, several changes were made to paternity leave. Flexibility was added to the use of paternity leave so that fathers can now postpone taking paternity leave until the child reaches the age of two.

Kela researcher Anneli Miettinen according to the figure is surprising.

“The biggest reasons are probably related to economic and attitudinal factors in families and the workplace.”

According to Miettinen, attitudinal barriers to long paternity leave may still appear in the workplace.

“Paternity leave may still be taken as three weeks’ leave after the birth of a child, and fathers are not encouraged to take longer leave.”

Thoughtful according to which the livelihoods of families are also affected.

“When families themselves are asked, economic reasons come to the fore. The financial loss of paternity leave is perceived to be high and may have the effect of discouraging fathers from taking longer periods of leave. ”

According to Miettinen, there may also be a technical reason behind the chapter.

“Fathers may use their freedoms in too many periods, and when the number of periods is full, they will no longer be able to use all their freedoms.”

Currently, fathers are allowed to take paternity leave after parental leave in two different periods.

Government plans to increase the maximum length of earnings-related family leave from 11.5 months to just over 14 months. At the same time, the talk of maternity and paternity leave would disappear.

The basis of the reform would be the so-called 7 + 7 + 1 model.

The government plans that both parents would be entitled to 164 days of daily allowance, or about 6.6 months of family leave.