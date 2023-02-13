Family leave | In the future, some stay-at-home fathers will be paid much longer than others

In the trade sector, the employer will also pay non-birth parents a salary for six weeks in the future. For example, in the technology industry, paid leave for fathers will only last a week in the future.

In part In the future, parents who do not give birth in these sectors will be able to take significantly longer paid family leave than in other sectors.

For example, the trade sector in the recent collective agreement the amount of paid family leave for the non-birth parent, typically the father, is increased from 6 to 36 days.

Paid family leave means that the employer pays the employee the difference between earnings-related parental allowance and full salary. Another implementation method is that the employer pays the full salary and the employee’s parental allowance is paid directly to the employer.

In the field of commerce, those who stay at home with a child will therefore receive a full salary for six weeks in the future instead of the previous one.

Paid family leave for mothers in the trade sector is also six weeks. In addition, mothers are paid a salary for the 40-day pregnancy period.

Almost not all sectors have acted as in the trade sector. The law does not oblige employers to pay wages for the period of family leave, so the arrangements are purely based on agreements between employers and employees.

For example, in the technology industry’s recent collective agreement, father’s paid leave is still one week long and mother’s eight weeks long. Similarly, in the chemical industry, father’s paid leave will only last a week in the future.

Instead, in municipalities, universities and, for example, in the private health service industry, equal periods of paid leave for both parents were agreed last year.

In some areas, negotiations are still ongoing.

Employees head of the umbrella organization SAK Saana Siekkinen says that extending fathers’ paid leave would be important for the realization of the goals of the family leave reform.

In the reform that entered into force last year, earnings-related family leave was divided equally between parents so that both have 160 days at their disposal. A maximum of 63 days can be handed over to the other parent. The mother also has 40 days of pregnancy allowance to use.

According to Siekkinen, the incentives for fathers to use family leave will increase if the employer pays a longer salary on top of the earnings-related benefit.

“It’s a question of equality,” he says.

Employers the umbrella organization EK would have liked the uniform use of family leave to have been promoted by preventing the transfer of earnings-related days to the other parent.

Paying wages for family leave, on the other hand, increases employers’ costs. Manager Ilkka Oksala EK says that the organization has no position on whether fathers’ paid family leave should be extended.

“The number of paid holidays is decided separately in each industry. At different tables, the wage earners’ unions have also pushed the issue with different strengths. Others have considered it more important and others less important,” says Oksala.

Equality Commissioner considers that different amounts of paid parental leave for mothers and fathers can be considered discrimination within the meaning of the Equality Act.

Since the law no longer has different paternity and maternity leaves, neither should there be such in collective agreements, says a special expert Pirkko Janus from the equality commissioner’s office.

At least there have been no complaints to the equality commissioner about the matter yet, and according to Janus, there are no legal cases either.