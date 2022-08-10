Family leave | Antti Vaaja stays at home to take care of the small child, even though he earns 2,000 euros more per month than his wife Riikka – Because of this, it also makes sense financially

According to experts, there is often a misconception that the parent who earns a higher salary should not stay to take care of the child. Calculating income from family leave is complicated, but an application is coming to make it easier.

in Helsinki those who live Riga and Antti Vaajan the family is living in exciting times. The family’s second child is due in about a month, and Riikka has just gone on maternity leave.

Vaajas have decided to keep their quotas of parental leave. As a result of the family leave reform that entered into force at the beginning of August, both parents receive parental allowance for 160 days.

Riikka starts her own period of parental allowance directly after 40 days of pregnancy allowance. The hood replacement is planned for next summer.

Vaajas now receive more earnings-related parental allowance than for the first child born in 2019. A larger amount than before has been allocated to the father.

The change made it easier to decide to divide the parental allowance days equally. Both Riikka and Antti work as experts. Antti’s gross monthly salary is almost 2,000 euros higher than Riga’s.

“When you know that it will be earnings-related for both, you don’t have to think the same way about what if the person who earns more is at home,” says Riikka.

According to Riika, many mother acquaintances have only justified the mother’s stay at home by the fact that the father earns more.

“I think that’s a pretty common explanation. I don’t know how many people have actually calculated what the difference would be if it were the other way around.”

Riikka and Antti Vaaja hope that, thanks to the family leave reform, a more even distribution of parental leave will become more common.

Family leave reform the main goal is that family leave and caregiving responsibilities are evenly distributed between both parents in families. Last year, 89 percent of parental allowance days were compensated for mothers.

According to surveys, concern about calculating the family’s income is one of the most important things that parents state as the reason why the father does not use his holidays.

“There is a fear of an impact on the family’s income level and it is said that it is not financially possible for the father to stay at home,” says a specialist researcher at the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) Johanna Nervi. He is currently researching the family leave choices of parents of young children.

However, according to Nervi, it is a different matter how realistic the estimate usually is.

“It’s more about presuppositions than about the family having calculated how different ways of sharing time off would be reflected in the family’s finances.”

Nervi refers to calculations made before the family leave reform, according to which in most situations it is financially profitable for the father to keep at least his own quota.

The same is stated in the government’s presentation on the family leave reform. According to the presentation, this applies especially when the mother goes to work while the father is on leave and when the mother’s salary is not significantly lower than the father’s salary.

The family calculating income from family leave is surprisingly complicated, says Kela’s chief mathematician Tapio Isolankila. He has been involved in developing an application that will be published later, with which families can calculate, depending on their situation, how the distribution of holidays affects the family’s income.

“Gross income is easy to calculate, but calculating the net income left over after taxes is more complicated. I understand that it is the same for families.”

However, it is often a misconception that a parent who earns a higher salary should not stay at home to take care of the child because of the income calculation, Isolankila says. It is particularly affected by the earnings-relatedness of the parental allowance.

An alternative to the father staying at home is usually the mother staying on home care support, which is not earnings-related income.

A parent can now give up a maximum of 63 days of his or her 160-day quota to another parent. If the other parent completely does not use their parental allowance, 97 days remain unused.

“The family will not be able to use earnings-related benefits for four months. Then the other parent will be on home care support for longer. In that case, the family will probably lose, even if there is a big difference in income between the parents,” says Isolankila.

In addition, the first 16 days of parental allowance are now paid to the other parent at an increased rate. Previously, only the mother received an increased daily allowance.

Multi also forgets, according to Isolankila, the equalizing effect of progressive taxation when making calculations.

The family can calculate that it is not worth it for the father to stay at home, because his salary is so big that the father’s income will decrease more than what the mother’s salary would compensate for when she returns to work.

“By calculating the gross income, it may seem that the distribution of holidays is not profitable. But when you take taxation into account, the situation can turn upside down.”

According to Isolankila, the income difference must be significant in order for the father to not use his leave from a financial point of view.

“If, for example, the mother has an average income, the salary difference can be a couple of thousand euros, and it’s still worth sharing the holidays.”

“The greater the income difference between the parents, the more from a financial point of view the parent with a lower income should use the time off. But is it worth not using it for 97 days? In general, no.”

Isolankila points out that an even distribution of parental leave is also encouraged by increased flexibility.

After the reform, the use of parental allowance can be flexibly scheduled for the time of your choice, from the end of the pregnancy allowance until the child turns two years old.

“In the past, the parental allowance was practically used entirely by the mother, because she had to use it after maternity leave. Now the situation is completely different, when parental allowance can be distributed flexibly.”

Antti and Riikka Vaaja’s first child, Urho, was born in 2019. “At the time, we couldn’t even think that Antti could also use parental money.”

When Riikka and Antti Vaaja’s first child, Urho, was born in 2019, Riikka used all parental allowance days.

“All the instructions were to ‘apply for parental allowance while applying for maternity allowance.’ We couldn’t even think that Antti could also use parental money.”

Antti used the paternity allowance allocated to him for his firstborn. She also made other arrangements so that she could take care of Urho at home for five months, when Riikka returned to work when Urho was 10 months old.

“I saved vacations from work at that time, and I was on home care support for one month,” says Antti.

“The home care allowance was of course a significant drop in income. However, the tax rate decreased, which compensated for the drop.”

For the future child, Antti plans to stay at home with the child for about half a year.

“I’m not at home for an impossibly longer time than the last time, but now I can keep it entirely with the help of earnings-related support.”

“The home care allowance alone is really small, so it’s nice that we both get long earnings-related benefits,” says Riikka.

In families however, there are very different situations, THL’s Johanna Närvi reminds. According to him, one of the main reasons why mothers use home care support for a long time is that they do not have a job to return to.

“Mothers who often use long periods of home care support do not necessarily have a bond in the labor market or work experience. Or they work in low-paying fields, and the available work is not attractive.”

Kela’s chief mathematician Tapio Isolankila says that from a financial point of view it may be even more profitable for the family for the mother to register as an unemployed job seeker instead of staying on home care support.

“Labor market support is higher than home care support, so it can be profitable to register as an unemployed job seeker when the father uses parental allowance at the time.”

Family leave reform increases incentives for fathers to take longer family leave, says a leading expert at the Ministry of Finance Olli Kärkkäinen.

According to him, in previous reforms, it has been found that when the quota share for fathers has been increased, it has also increased fathers’ use of parental leave.

“My main message is that in most cases, fathers staying at home is also financially profitable – and much more often than is seen in public discussion or preconceptions.”

“Unfortunately, it is still often said that it is not financially possible to stay at home, although in many cases it is rather the opposite: can fathers afford not to stay at home?”

Kärkkäinen’s question concerns both the financial perspective and the situation more broadly.

“We also have to remember the equality perspective of fathers, to participate equally in parenting and to have the main responsibility there.”

Riikka and Antti Vaaja are satisfied with the fact that both were at home taking care of the child already for the first born. “You can see that Urho has been used to being with both of us since childhood.”

RiikKa and Antti Vaaja hope that as a result of the family leave reform, the distribution of parental leave will become more common.

They feel that the equal distribution of time off has been important in their family in terms of sharing practical responsibilities and in creating a relationship with the child.

“Both have experienced what it can be at best and at worst when you are alone at home with a child. Both have an understanding that being at home with a child can sometimes be tougher than working during the day. And you can also see that Urho has been used to being with both of us since childhood,” Riikka describes.