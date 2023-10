Young Mor Bayder said her grandmother, a resident of the Nir Oz settlement, was killed by a Hamas terrorist, who then used her cell phone to post images on Facebook | Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Every day since Hamas attacks against Israel began last Saturday (7), more painful stories are revealed.

A young Israeli woman shared on social media the report that family members learned of her grandmother’s death after a terrorist posted images on Facebook.

“My grandmother, resident of the Nir Oz settlement [sul de Israel]

throughout her life, she was brutally murdered yesterday by a terrorist in her home. A terrorist went to her house, killed her, took her cell phone, filmed the horror and published it [as imagens] on her Facebook wall. That’s how we found out,” wrote Mor Bayder.

“My grandmother, my whole world, the light of my life, the pillar of my life, my family’s life,” Bayder wrote.

“My grandmother loved life, but how can we live without you? Who am I without you? I’m not willing to talk about you in the past tense, it’s a nightmare of my life. I love you and you know it, in every corner of my heart, in every particle of my body”, added the young woman.

According to the most recent bulletin from the Israeli Ministry of Health, Hamas attacks left 900 dead in the country and more than 2,800 injured.