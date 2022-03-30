Family | Lan Le-Gävert, who came to Finland as a refugee as a child, rejoices at the hospitality received by the Ukrainians – “I wish the world would show solidarity with non-white refugees as well”

Lan Le-Gävert has lived in Finland for 35 years. He has no longer thought of himself as a refugee.

As a little girl, Lan Le-Gävert studied Vietnamese in Varissuo, Turku. He hopes that the children of Ukrainian refugees will also be supported to maintain their own roots. “Still, the most important thing is to learn Finnish and get caught up in the daily life of a new country.”

For subscribers

Five years old Atlas lives with his mother in Kallio, Helsinki. As the snow melts, Atlas is excited to clean up the environment. When picking up cigarette butts with trash, Atlas asks his mother why tobacco was invented and why alcohol can be sold.