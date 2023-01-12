Since Hogwarts Legacy was announced, the fans of Harry Potter They have wondered if there will be direct references to the movies and books of the universe created by the writer JK Rowling. And it’s been made clear from almost the get-go that the title is set in the 1800s, so the scarred young wizard has yet to be born in the timeline.

However, it does not mean that distant relatives of the characters we know will not appear, and now through an official tweet the deputy director of that moment in history has been made known, Matilda Weasley. And yes, he is someone who comes from this family that is characterized by having existed for a generation in the magical world, all of pure lineage.

@lesley_nicol joins #HogwartsLegacy as Professor Matilda Weasley, Hogwarts Deputy Headmistress.

The appearance of a Weasley means that someone from the Potters could also be present, the grandfather of the father of Harry for example, although for now there are still data that Warner Y avalanche they are being saved for launch. After all, there is very little time left until it is released on the next generation consoles.

Remember that the Feb. 10 to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Wow this is going to be one of the most eye-catching games of the year, I personally think it’s going to beat any existing Harry Potter game, no matter if it’s from LEGO or from the main franchise as long as the movies came out. I really want to play it.