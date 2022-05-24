Family | Juha, Jenni and Jaana found each other online and now they have a child together – More and more people are interested in partnership parenting that has nothing to do with the relationship

Here is our family! Jenni, Jaana and Juha found each other on the forum.

More and more people are interested in partnership parenting. Jenni, Jaana and Juha have the third 2-year-old child. Hanna, on the other hand, is a single who has been looking for a father for her child in the Facebook group.

For subscribers

When Hanna met a man familiar from Facebook for the second time, he raised a list of questions: What kind of educational principles do we have? How do we feel about religion, delicacies, buying toys or a child’s weekly allowance? At what point would the child also start living with his father?