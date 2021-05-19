D.He’s controversial decision by a Weimar magistrate about compulsory corona masks in schools has been overturned. The family judge had no jurisdiction for the question submitted to him, said the Thuringian Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Jena on Wednesday. The judicial control of state orders for corona protection is incumbent “solely on the administrative courts”. Several media had previously reported on the decision.

The OLG overturned the decision of the family judge, but allowed the possibility of a legal complaint to the Federal Court of Justice because of the fundamental importance of the case.

The Weimar magistrate had issued an interim order that children at two Weimar schools would not have to wear corona masks in class, contrary to the hygiene concept of the Ministry of Education. The decision was discussed and criticized nationwide.

The Weimar Administrative Court had already declared the mask requirement at Thuringian schools to be permissible in the classroom in an urgent procedure. The administrative judges classified the decision of the family judge as “obviously unlawful”.

The public prosecutor’s office in Erfurt is investigating suspected perversion of the law against the judge. Investigators searched his office, apartment and car in April and seized his cell phone and other potential evidence. According to the public prosecutor’s office, there are indications that the family judge arbitrarily assumed his jurisdiction, even though it was an administrative matter.

In his decision, the judge based himself on three reports that deny the effectiveness of various corona protective measures. He had also stated that schools were not involved in the course of the pandemic. All three attempted reviewers are Members of the association “Doctors and Scientists for Health, Freedom and Democracy” of the microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi, who is controversial because of his theses on the corona pandemic. The association disseminated misleading information about the coronavirus several times. The actions of the public prosecutor’s office against the judge led to solidarity actions by opponents of the Corona measures and “lateral thinkers”.