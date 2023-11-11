Family | Jari Saario’s family is now telling how it felt to be apart for so long – wife Heidi remembers one night in particular

Jari Saario rowed back and forth across the Atlantic. Now his family is telling what it felt like to be apart for months.

Coldwet, dark.

Such was the fireman from Helsinki Jari Saarion a wild rowing job in the North Atlantic. Something is the same in a November evening, but it is warm in the apartment located in Helsinki’s Lauttasaari.

Warmth radiates especially from the mutual small acknowledgments of the four-person family, followed by grins and abundant laughter, but words uttered in a more serious tone.

Almost everyone in Finland already knows Saari, from baby to adult. The man’s wild rowing back and forth across the Atlantic has gathered a huge number of followers on social media.

150,000 people follow Saario on Instagram and more than 90,000 on TikTok. In recent weeks, Saario has been a familiar guest on television, radio and podcasts.

Saario’s rowing boat – or SUP board, as he himself called it – rocked the Atlantic waves for almost half a year. 178 In the evening, Saario crawled into his cramped cabin and looked at the pictures of his family pasted on the ceiling and walls.

It’s time to find out how the family experienced the months of separation.

What wife Heidi missed the most and what was the worst? so what Jessica17, and Vivian14, think about their father’s adventure with wild twists and the publicity it brought?

Ever such planning for the rowing project started already six years ago, so the whole family had time to get used to the idea of ​​being apart for months.

Heidi admits that even though the idea had been brewing for years, the approach of the wild project produced conflicting feelings. She supported her husband and believed that he would succeed, but there were many questions in her mind.

“What will come of this, how will the girls react, how hard will they take and are they terribly stressed? How can I do it myself?”

The daughters received information about Tieto’s plans like – well, teenagers.

“I wondered if anything would ever come of it,” says Jessica about her first thoughts.

“I thought I couldn’t do much about it. It goes if it goes,” adds Vivian.

The rowing was supposed to start from the Canary Islands already at the turn of the year, but the boat was lost. The bends on the way before even the first rowing pull caused too many goodbyes.

“It seems that the moments of separation were the worst,” says Heidi.

“ “The worst moments of all were the storms, when I couldn’t get in touch with Jalluu.”

First, the family went on Christmas vacation to Lapland without Jari. When the departure was delayed, he came after, but left before the rest of the family. In the end, Heidi went with Jari to the Canary Islands, where the boat was finally found and the rowing started. “Goodbye” had to be said three times.

“It felt difficult when my father left. In the beginning, I missed it the most, we called almost every day”, Jessica thinks.

“It must have been quite boring at one point when my father was calling all the time”, says Vivian and gets a smiling answer from her father:

“Perhaps I missed it a bit.”

The southern crossing of the Atlantic was only a warm-up for the return trip to the north.

Southern the route was eventually completed in 65 days, and afterwards Jari Saario has described the approximately 5,500 km rowing task as a Caribbean cruise compared to crossing the North Atlantic.

Saario spent the spring and early summer in Finland, and the new moment of departure came during Midsummer week.

“The girls were at school the first time Jallu left for the airport, but now we thought it would be easier. We were escorting the whole family to the airport. That’s when we cried together,” says Heidi.

The fact that the return trip from Canada to Europe was expected to be clearly more difficult and dangerous than the outward trip contributed to the uncertainty and worry. The sailing was in a completely different class, and the boat turned over many times.

The conditions were tough anyway. The autopilots broke right away in the first meters. Saario, who steered the boat with ropes, slept his nights in a wet sleeping bag and spent days without sunlight. Heidi says she didn’t tell the girls about the biggest difficulties until they were sorted out.

“I looked at the location many times a day. The worst moments of all were the storms, when I couldn’t get in touch with Jallu. It was a subconscious thing that you knew when someone else was having a hard time. Those were the nights I stayed awake myself, otherwise I slept pretty well.”

“I woke up in the middle of the night, looked at (the weather app) Windy and saw that there was a terrible storm. It’s hard when you know someone is in a dark storm. I looked at the location to see if the point has disappeared from the map.”

Although credit for surviving and coping was tough, tough moments were also visible at home. At least if you ask Jessica and Vivian.

“Yes, sometimes I feel that stress. Mother was perhaps a bit squeamish,” Jessica thinks and gets her sister’s nods of approval. Heidi bursts into laughter.

“ “Better to try to do nice things and be as normal as possible.”

When the whole family is together, can already analyze the past months with a smile. While Jari rowed row after row towards home, the rest of the family tried to live as normal a life as possible.

During the rowing work, the satellite phone was in heavy use to alleviate boredom. We tried to keep the topics positive, says Heidi.

“The idea was that if we start to miss you terribly, then we’ll just miss you. Better to try to do nice things and be as normal as possible, that was the principle.”

Saario also rowed through Scotland along the Caledonian Channel.

Visits were also made outside of normal daily routines. Throughout history, teenagers have not become known for their excessive participation in housework or other everyday chores – at least voluntarily.

Even in the Saari family, no exceptional individuals have been raised in this regard, but when needed, help was found – at least to some extent.

Did the girls help out at home more than usual?

Heidi: “Not terribly now.”

Jessica: “Excuse me?”

Heidi: “Maybe between cooking and trading…”

Jessica: “You just don’t notice.”

Vivian: “It feels like they did exactly the same things as you, but it just wasn’t appreciated and taken into account.”

Heidi: Alright. So you did a little more.”

Jessica: “Very convincing…”

Although there is a small disagreement about the scope of the work, everyone agrees that everyday life went without any major problems.

It was sometimes a little more difficult to focus on school, though. The dishwasher broke and the windows were left unwashed. However, everything didn’t have to be perfect, but in exceptional circumstances you could be a little kinder to yourself.

Jari Saario was separated from his family for a total of more than half a year.

The well-being of the family was also in mind for Jar, who fought in the roaring Atlantic. He says he felt relieved when there was no message from home that it would be insurmountably difficult.

“I’m super proud of how strong women they are.”

“I’ve been with the girls a lot, and Heidi has worked a lot. This project has demanded so much that even before leaving, Heidi was left with the running of everyday life.”

Of course, the smoothness of everyday life does not mean that longing and longing were not present. Heidi had a very concrete thing that she missed.

“I missed hugs the most. The girls got a little more of them. When I went to hug them, they were like ‘not now’. Of course, I missed sharing everyday life with Jallu.”

Nearly for four months, however, everyday life was separate. There were enough trials and tribulations at Atlanti, but Jari Saario’s mood seemed to remain amazingly high.

The family confirms that it is not a media stunt.

“It’s positive, but those times it’s annoying, it’s really annoying,” Vivian describes her father, who elevates one dark moment above the others.

“Atlantic really just had one bad day when the autopilots broke.”

Those who have followed rowing could perhaps name a few other tougher experiences, such as a large and long-bleeding wound on the head in the Atlantic storm or being stuck upside down in the North Sea.

Heidi admits that the amount of positivity surprised even her.

“Yes, I also asked Jallu at some point how you can be so positive. Everything worked out – something, and still was always as positive. But it wouldn’t help anything to worry and ruminate.”

Screenshot from the video sent by Jari Saario when he rowed across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands to the United States last winter.

Although The same man returned home from the Atlantic, so something had changed. Firefighter Jari Saario from Helsinki started the trip, but on October 11, ocean rower Jari Saario stepped into Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

The man came back slightly hunched over and 25 kilos lighter, but above all as an adventurer known to hundreds of thousands. He received his first congratulations from an unknown woman already at the airport, and that was just a foretaste of what was to come.

“No matter where I go, someone will ask for a group photo. I thought one out of ten could recognize it, but it seems like nine out of ten. I’ve never enjoyed the attention, but I’m getting used to it now.”

The family has also gotten used to the fact that Jari Saario is a celebrity.

“It feels a little weird and weird when everyone recognizes you and wants to take pictures together. Yes, you get used to it pretty quickly,” says Jessica.

“I haven’t seen it in my own life other than having to go look for a dress for a party,” Heidi says, referring to the Linna’s Independence Day party, where Saariot was invited.

The castle’s party is a great end to Saarii’s rowing year. The Finnish flag will probably fly in the future, and crossing the Atlantic will not be the last wild rowing.

There is still no further information about the upcoming project, but Heidi’s comment shows how well she knows her husband.

“It would probably be more surprising if it had stayed here.”