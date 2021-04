Parental strife can also be beneficial for a child. At its best, a child develops into a type who dares to say they disagree.

Dispute can start even like this: The mother of the family comes home tired. He notices that Dad has put his morning coffee cup on the sink and not in the dishwasher.

I always have to clean everything up here, Mom misses Dad.

Shouldn’t there be a moment of peace here, Dad snorts to Mom.