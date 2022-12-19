Family, the most popular names for the baby? Leonardo for males

What to call your son or daughter? A question that future parents know very well. To come to the aid of new mums and dads, in addition to dedicated calendars and books, also theIstatwhich, on the basis of the information contained in the survey of those enrolled in the registry office by birth, elaborates the distribution of the most frequent male and female names in the report on the birth rate and fertility of the resident population.

At the disposal of the imminent unborn children there are those fruit of research of 2021: at a national level, the name Leonardo maintains its primacy conquered in 2018; to the second place Alexander which rises by one position compared to last year. News on the podium for Tommaso who conquers the third place while Francesco drops from second to fourth. Regionally, the name is in first place in all those of the Centre-North (with the exception of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano where the name Noah stands out); in the South it prevails in Abruzzo, Sardinia and for the first time also in Sicily, undermining the historic primacy of Giuseppe. The name Francesco remains stable in first place only in two regions of the South (Puglia and Calabria) as well as Antonio in Campania and Basilicata while for the first time Lorenzo excels in Molise. No regional podium for Tommaso, third in the national standings.

Family, the most popular names for the baby? Sofia for females

For female names Sofia remains stable in the first position, but also this year there is once again an exchange on the podium between Aurora, who climbs up from third to second place, and Giulia, who drops from second at the third. Stable Geneva in fourth place. Regionally, even the name Sofia excels in all those of the Center-North (with the exception of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano where Emma is confirmed, and of Liguria and Umbria where Aurora dominates) and in Abruzzo, Basilicata and Calabria. Giulia, who fell to third place in the national rankings compared to last year, maintains the first position in Molise, Puglia and Sicily. Aurora is on the top step of the podium in Campania and Sardinia.

