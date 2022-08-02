A number of high school graduates identified a number of reasons affecting their choice of academic majors at the undergraduate level, foremost of which is the family decision. They told “Emirates Today” that the university stage for them is a different stage, and it is not completely clear, pointing out that it is difficult to determine the most appropriate specialization.

The students stated that the university’s academic choices for “high school” students are determined primarily by the parents’ decision, despite it being “emotionally” or based on specific dreams and perceptions, and not on a rational reading of the needs of the labor market. Undergraduate students or former graduates, and then what the student has benefited from academic guidance in schools.

Student Ihab Mahmoud said, “The family is the first decision maker in choosing a university major, because they want to see their children as successful models in society, or because most parents want to play the role of a doctor or engineer’s father.”

He added that fathers and mothers are trying to chart the university course for their children, regardless of their ability to succeed in this specialty sometimes, and in return the children want to achieve their dreams according to what suits their preferences and abilities, but the family sees that it is more experienced and able to determine the future of its children.

Student Habiba Othman said: “University life for me is different, and I am not fully familiar with it, and the methods of studying there, so the first consultation was from my parents, who advised me to join the major in information systems.”

The student, Omar Seif, stated that he chose his university major himself, which is the study of medicine, attributing this to “the labor market requires many doctors, especially after the emergence of viruses that have spread widely in the world, most notably Corona and finally monkey pox.”

Student Abdul Rahman Ayesh chose to study media based on the advice of some of his friends, while Abdullah Noureddine stated that he decided to choose his university major after receiving instructions from his “academic advisor” and his colleagues at the school.

For his part, the educational expert, Abdel Nasser Mustafa, stated that there are many challenges facing high school students after graduation, including choosing the university major and the appropriate university, in line with the requirements of the labor market and keeping pace with the rapid changes and developments in society.

He called for finding an opportunity for high school students to practically experience university life, so that a specific mechanism is set up by officials, for the high school student to be involved in university life in a practical manner, for a period of one or two weeks, so that the student will be introduced to university studies.

Mustafa stated that more than 65% of students change their university majors at least once, according to specialized studies, stressing that the problem of parents’ pressure on their children to choose a university major is one of the most important factors that cause them to reach those large percentages, which indicates dispersion and the lack of a methodology for choosing Correct specialization.

For its part, the Ministry of Education launched the Intilaaqah University Preparation Program, which aims to prepare a generation of Emirati students with the necessary skills and competencies who are able to join the most prestigious universities locally and globally, and open flexible and diversified educational horizons that suit the future needs of the labor market, nourish priority sectors and enhance national belonging. .

The Ministry stressed that it aims from the program to continue the educational journey with the student, through support and guidance, as it is not only satisfied with providing students with science, knowledge and skills, but its goal is to form a responsible, pioneering, thinker and constructive student, and support him in determining his desires and tendencies based on his abilities and knowledge, and thus forming an image He has enough time for what suits him, in order to contribute to the realization of his ambitions and the aspirations of the nation and the leadership, by ensuring that he receives high-quality education inside and outside the country.

The university academic choices for “high school” students are not clear.

An educational expert calls for determining the period of cohabitation for school students in higher education institutions.