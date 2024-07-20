Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Here the Gault family is still beaming: After the stop in Ketchikan, however, the cruise became an ordeal. © Screenshot/Instagram

Absolute cruise debacle. The ship sets off after a stopover without the family. The trip is expensive – and there’s a fine to boot.

Ketchikan – On the Norwegian Encore along the west coast of North America. The Gault family from Oklahoma saved up the equivalent of 27,500 euros for this trip. Six ChildrenMom, Dad and Grandma, everyone was there. A family cruise costs money.

Cruise ship sets sail without family: Shuttle bus overcrowded – trip becomes a “terrible ordeal”

After a shore excursion to Ketchikan in Alaska, the trip was suddenly over. After a lumberjack show, chaos began and with it the nightmare trip for the family. Instagram Mother Cailyn speaks of “a terrible ordeal”.

“We want to get on the bus and one of the attendants says: ‘The bus is full, you have to wait for the next one,’” reports family father Joshua Gault at 2News Oklahoma.

But the Gaults waited in vain for a second bus and the first one didn’t come back either. The family contacted the organizer, who sent a van. But it was too late. When they arrived at the port, the cruise ship was gone – along with their luggage, clothes, passports and medicine.

After cruise debacle: Family must organize their own journey home – and must pay a heavy fine

What followed was a days-long odyssey back to Oklahoma. Several flights to different cities, cancelled flights and nights at airports. And the family had to cover these extra costs for nine people themselves. And a few of them were also sick on the trip.

The worst surprise, however, was on the credit card. Norwegian Cruise Line had already charged the credit card almost $9,000 the morning after the fiasco. The penalty for missing the departure was $971 per person, a total of €8,022. This is due to a requirement of US customs and border control, the Passenger Vessel Service Act. Cruise travelers who depart in the USA must visit a foreign port before returning.

“So, yes, we are devastated at the moment,” Joshua laments. “The worst part, in my opinion, is that Norwegian is treating this as if it were a customer service issue and not an emergency.”

Norwegian Cruise Line promises support: Expenses will be reimbursed, fine to be paid back

A tricky situation for the Gault family and a very expensive trip. Upon request from 2News The cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Lines promises to take care of the case. “We will reimburse the family for all expenses incurred during those days due to missing the ship in Ketchikan, including meals,” it says in a statement. “In addition, we have already initiated the process of reimbursing the fee charged by US Customs and Border Control.”

Norwegian Cruise Line explains the bus chaos that caused the debacle as a “mistake by a local tour operator”. Apparently, guests from other cruise ships were taken on the buses, which is why there was ultimately not enough space, says Gault. Cruise guests left behind This also happens again and again with other organizers.

In the end, everything will probably turn out well for the Gault family. Of course, the 27,500 euro cruise can no longer be saved. (moe)