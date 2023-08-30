End to the fight ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe and Jefferson Farfán They starred in an emotional meeting after staying apart for more than eight years. Given this, the ex-soccer players let see the photos that were taken on social networks. Those who were happy were the followers of the Farfán Guadalupe family and did not hesitate to leave their best comments. We tell you all the details in this note.

What was the reaction of the users on the meeting of the ‘Cuto’ and the ‘Foquita’?

Through their official Instagram accounts, netizens congratulated both for leaving their personal problems in the past. In addition, they stressed that both Luis and Jefferson will always be family. They added that they must stick together.

“Family is family”, “I am very happy”, “Bravo”, “Images that brighten the day, the family is the most important thing”, “This reunion is worth gold”, “Finally good”, “Congratulations”, were some of the user comments.

Users supported the meeting between ‘Cuto’ and Jefferson Farfán. Photo: Cuto Guadalupe/Instagram

What did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe say about his reunion with Jefferson Farfán?

The former player released the news through his Instagram profile, in which Jefferson Farfán and other members of his family can be seen in the restaurant of the popular creator of the phrase “Faith is the most beautiful thing in life.” .

“After eight years, I have met my nephew Jefferson Farfán at my mother Prince’s house, where the story began. I always said: ‘Family is family’. Faith is the most beautiful thing in life.” wrote.

With this publication, an end to 8 years of estrangement. Photo: Cuto Guadalupe/Instagram

Given this, family members were seen sharing a pleasant lunch at the aforementioned location.

