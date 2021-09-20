Two San Fernando residents they were detained by elements of the National Guard for having raided a group of Haitians, whom they helped to reach the municipality of Reynosa.

The relatives of Jesús Cantú and Jesús de León denounced that their relatives acted of good willHowever, when they arrived at the border city a checkpoint of federal troops marked their stop, they obeyed because they had not commented on any crime

The elements lowered everyone from the unit, including the migrants traveling to the interior, and the two residents of San Fernando They were placed under arrest, presumably for illegal trafficking, however their blood relatives assured that they did not charge a peso for giving Haitians rait, on the contrary they acted of good will

The two young men were transferred to the premises of the Attorney General of the Republic, where they are held incommunicado, which keeps their families very concerned, because they do not know the physical state in which they are.

They do not know what happened, since it is assumed that a group of the National Guard was escorting the Haitians, which is why they are very suspicious that they have taken the two detained friends.

Ismael de León, Jesus’ brother, said that he had already been able to speak with him, and told him that they were detained with deception, because he had only told them that he had to appear before Migration to hand over the residents of Haiti, but already being there they were led handcuffed.

They seek to free people who helped Haitians

People who were detained for helping Haitian migrants will be legally supported to be released. The president of Tamaulipas Justice, Geovanni Barrios Moreno, said that he, in his capacity as a lawyer, took up the case and explained that it involves two men and a woman.

This Monday he went to the offices of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) based in Reynosa to legally help these people and request their release.

He indicated that the Migration Law is very clear and explains that if for humanitarian reasons they provide aid to migrants without seeking profit, they cannot be sanctioned. “

“In the case of the young people who for humanitarian aid supported some migrants on the San Fernando-Reynosa road, they must be released immediately.”

He referred that in article 159, in the chapter “Of crimes” it is stated that “People of recognized moral solvency will not be punished, who for strictly humanitarian reasons and without seeking any benefit, provide help to the person who has been interned in the country irregularly, when they receive donations or resources for the continuation of their humanitarian work. “