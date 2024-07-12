Cinco members from an American family died on June 30 due to a plane crash. The victims were Ryan Epps, his wife Laura Epps, their sons James and Harrison, as well as Laura’s father, Roger Beggs, who was piloting the plane.

According to the press release from the New York Police Department, they received a report of a possible plane crash in the area of ​​Lake Cecil Road in the city of Masonville at 2:00 p.m.

As a result, a search team was deployed. For the operation, they used drones, all-terrain vehicles and helicopters. Thanks to this, they were able to locate the plane. The exact cause of the accident is still unknown.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, The plane took off from Oneonta at 1:40 p.m. Beggs and his four passengers were headed to Charleston, West Virginia, 560 miles to the southwest, with Atlanta as their final destination.

Currently, the relevant authorities They are conducting an investigation to determine the exact origin of the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board will support this process.

Until now It is suspected that the tragedy was due to weather issues. According to meteorological records, a storm was recorded along the route that the aircraft would have taken.

Relatives in mourning

Through the digital obituary portal Dignity Memorial, the surviving family published a tribute about the deceased. They lovingly recounted aspects of their lives and personalities:

“James Ryan Van Epps, The 42-year-old was a devoted husband and father, spending most of his time with his family. He spent twenty years of his career working for Van Epps LLC before establishing his own investment firm.”

“Laura Beggs Van Epps, “Laura, 41, was a loving mother to her two sons and a wonderful wife to Ryan. Laura never missed a ballgame, school function or any activity involving James Ryan and Harrison.”

“James Ryan Van Epps Jr., 12, was a seventh-grader who excelled in his studies as well as in sports. He was compassionate, inquisitive, and a loyal friend; he loved Georgia football, video games, and water sports.”

“Harrison McCone Van Epps, “As a 10-year-old fifth grader, he enjoyed his classes and being with his friends. He was caring, charismatic, creative, and competitive. He found his passion in football, lacrosse, and wrestling.”

“Roger Hugh Beggs, 76, of Roswell, married Carmen Laule Beggs in 1998 and they shared a beautiful life together. Much of his greatest joy came from being a father to his two daughters, Caralyn and Laura.”

