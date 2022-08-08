Family | I’m an only child and I’m thankful for that

More and more Finnish children are growing up without a biological sibling. Still, surprisingly many seem to assume that a child’s life is better if he has a sibling, writes Johanna Malinen in her column.

Johanna Malinen

With a child it’s important to be a sibling.

I have heard this statement countless times in the most different conversations.

Many seem to believe that a sibling relationship makes a child’s life significantly better and helps him grow into a decent citizen.

After all, siblings are each other’s staunch support from baby to toddler. Even as small children, they teach each other how to divide the teddy bears equally. In the end, the siblings took care of their poor parents together in a service home.

While siblings are thought to have many advantages, living as an only child is associated with threats. An only person can become a lonely and selfish jerk who doesn’t know how to take others into account.

Me such stereotypes are amusing. My own experience is the opposite: I am an only child and I am grateful for that.

I don’t remember ever wishing for siblings. As a child, I was amazed at how little things my friends and their siblings could fight over.

I have had the undivided love, time and attention of my parents, which is a great privilege. In addition, I learned early on to enjoy myself. Maybe that’s why I still enjoy going to the coffee shop and the cinema alone. And yes, there was always a playmate among the children in the neighborhood.

You can also learn social skills, even if you don’t fight every Saturday about whether the candies count with your sibling on the same gram.

“ Maybe it’s time to break away from outdated stereotypes.

At its best sibling relationship is undoubtedly a unique and rewarding human relationship that carries throughout life. That’s something you should cherish, but you shouldn’t mourn the lack of it.

The number of children in Finnish families has decreased over the decades, and today it is already over 40 percent of families with children have only one child. More and more children therefore live without a biological sibling relationship.

So maybe it’s time to break away from outdated stereotypes that praise the openness of sibling relationships and lament how an only child inevitably misses out on something important.

The besides, sisterly sympathy of souls can be found elsewhere than within the nuclear family.

I myself have felt a certain kind of sisterhood in long friendships. I have many close friends in my life who have walked by my side since I was a little girl.

We have experienced childhood imagination games and first crushes together. We have celebrated graduation caps, student parties and new jobs.

And best of all, I’ve never had to fight over Saturday candy with them.

The author is a reporter for HS’s wellness editorial, who enjoys long bike rides alone and with friends.

The story has been published in the 8/22 issue of the HS Mejn perhe magazine. HS Our family is a magazine focused on parenting and education, which is edited by HS.

Read more: Wanting only one child seems to be becoming more common in family planning