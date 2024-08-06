Family | Ilona Siekkinen organized a funeral for her child that was too grandiose, the online commenters sneered

Fitness influencers Ilona Siekkinen and Mikko Niiranen told hundreds of thousands of people first the good news about the surprise baby and then the sad news about the death of little Iisak. The couple does not regret being open, even though some people said terrible things to them.

Uan absurd idea that someone can even think about killing their own child.

So Ilona Siekkinen and To Mikko Niirane commented as they contemplated terminating the pregnancy in a public Instagram update.

At the doctor’s visit, it had become apparent that Siekkinen’s amniotic fluid was low. It was very likely that the child would not be born alive.