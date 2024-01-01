Monday, January 1, 2024
Family ideals | “Everything revolves around the strange ideal of a family with children” – Many without children feel that families are preferred at the workplace

January 1, 2024
“I envied a life course that fits the standard mold, where you don't have to justify your choices,” reflects the respondent in HS's survey. Picture: Getty Images

Families with children are considered more responsible people. They get more attention and their family situations are more flexible in working life than others. This is how many childless people feel, according to HS's survey. Sometimes jealousy can also overshadow one's own painful dreams of children.

Everything is spinning around some strange idea of ​​a family with children. For example, at workplaces, people with families are allowed to decide their vacation time, because the family. Childless people can always be flexible.

This is how a 43-year-old woman describes her feelings in HS's survey. We asked readers in which situations they have envied people who have children.

