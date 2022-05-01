Family | I belong to the 2% whose father is unknown – Years ago I made an exciting call, but my courage betrayed

Congratulations to her father, Inka Ikonen, on her father’s Father’s Day card. It was the first time he got to write those words.

I’m watching my daughter in the embrace of her father. My husband sneezes at the baby’s stomach and kisses his cheek. I feel affection for them. Congratulations to my child for having such a loving and present father.

But at the same time, I’m stingy with a sting of jealousy. My child has a father, I don’t.