Monday, May 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Family | I belong to the 2% whose father is unknown – Years ago I made an exciting call, but my courage betrayed

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Congratulations to her father, Inka Ikonen, on her father’s Father’s Day card. It was the first time he got to write those words.

I’m watching my daughter in the embrace of her father. My husband sneezes at the baby’s stomach and kisses his cheek. I feel affection for them. Congratulations to my child for having such a loving and present father.

But at the same time, I’m stingy with a sting of jealousy. My child has a father, I don’t.

#Family #belong #father #unknown #Years #exciting #call #courage #betrayed

See also  HS Vantaa Vantaa made an irrational move 50 years ago: It wanted to limit housing construction in the middle of the wildest time of urbanization
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Prepare for the future

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.