Family | How has the corona epidemic affected your family life? Answer the survey

October 9, 2020
Many things are unlike a year ago. What in the old everyday life is one you don’t want to go back to?

Corona epidemic time has been heavy in many ways, but it has also brought with it insights into one’s daily life and lifestyle.

One has been relieved by the emptying of the calendar and the increase in family leisure together, the other has experienced gratitude for his home and the nature trails found near it. Some do not want to return to the pre-epidemic lifestyle.

HS and Our Family magazine ask what impact the epidemic has had on your family’s life. Answer the survey below. The answers can be used as part of the story.

