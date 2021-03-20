Family | How does having children affect friendships? Answer the survey and tell us about your experiences

HS collects experiences of what happens to friendships when the life situation changes with the children.

Equally can be annoying when an old friend suggests dating at a playground so kids can get involved too. The other, on the other hand, wants to spend time with a friend’s whole family – and the third thinks the family situation has no effect on friendship between adults.

If only one of the friends has children, will the friendship become more difficult? Or if the whole group of friends has children, does that mean the children are also part of the package?

HS does the story of how familyization affects friendships. We expect answers to the survey from both parents of families with children and those who do not have children of their own.

