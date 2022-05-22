The case in Great Britain

In Bradford, UK, a father of a family left his wife and two children for a Ukrainian refugee who had moved into their home just ten days earlier. He is Tony Ganett29, and left Lorona, 28, after falling in love with Sofiia Karkadym, who fled the horrors of her hometown, Lviv, at the start of the Russian invasion.

Tony, a security guard, joined the British government’s rehoming program last month. Love broke out quickly, as we read on www.ilmessaggero.it. And just over a week after his arrival, she left her partner and children for a new life. “It all started with the simple desire to do the right thing and to put a roof over the head of someone who needs it, man or woman it is,” he told the The Sun -. The situation escalated last Saturday, when my wife raged against her Sofiia, yelling at her and using harsh language that left her in tears. She said she no longer felt able to be under our roof and something inside me clicked. ” And then she added: “Sorry for the pain we’ve caused, but I’ve discovered a connection with Sofiia that I’ve never had before“.

Tony and Sofiia fall in love immediately. “It was obvious from the start that Sofiia and I had liked each other,” he told The Sun. How did they understand each other? “I speak a little Slovak and it is not unlike Ukrainian so I was able to make her understand me in her language“. A factor that made his wife jealous. “She made it worse because Lorna didn’t know what we were talking about. Sofiia and I sat and chatted, drank and watched TV with Ukrainian subtitles, sometimes after Lorna had gone to bed. We were getting along brilliantly, but at the time it was just that, although I can understand why Lorna started feeling jealous and resentful of her. ‘

Her name is Sofiia Karkadym and she is 22 years old. To the The Sun he said: “These are things that happen.” How did the relationship start? “It was all very fast, but this is our love story. I know people will think badly of me, but it happens. ‘ For her Tony «unhappy“. Lorna, Tony’s now ex-partner, was tired of the immediate bond that had been created with Sofiia: the two went to the gym together and sat for hours talking in a parking lot. She eventually ordered the guest to leave, but she was stunned when Tony announced that he would be leaving too. Now Tony and Sofiia are trying to find a new home. “We are planning the rest of our life together.”

