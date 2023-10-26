A family home in which a parent was active, even though she would never be allowed to perform her work again according to the disciplinary board for Youth Care, is still closing its doors. Recently there was a commotion because the family parent was allegedly guilty of neglect and abuse, but this actually had no consequences. The husband of the targeted family parent obtained the necessary papers so that the children could be taken care of as usual. Those children have to move now.

