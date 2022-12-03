The family home of Iranian sport climber Elnaz Rekabi, who entered the final of the Asian Championships in Seoul in October without a headscarf, has been destroyed. The BBC and CNN, among others, reported this on Saturday, with a reference to video images from the reformist channel IranWire.

The video clip includes Elnaz’s brother, crying. The unknown man who took the pictures says off screen about Davood Rekabi, himself also a successful climber: ,,This is the result of living in this country. A champion with kilos of medals, worked hard to make this country proud. They sprayed him with pepper spray, trashed the house, and disappeared. What more can I say?”

Elnaz Rekabi was welcomed as a heroine upon returning to Tehran. Presumably under pressure from the strict Islamic authorities, she apologized for the state of affairs in South Korea. She said her hijab accidentally fell off and she had to get to the climbing wall sooner than expected. She didn’t have time to put her headscarf back on. See also Health plan owners donate BRL 750,000 to PT this year

Get some rest

According to insiders, Rekabi was then placed under house arrest, but according to the official reading she was in dire need of rest. The incident followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in mid-September. The young Kurdish woman died after being arrested by the religious police. It led to great outrage in Iran and a wave of protests against the authoritarian regime, which categorically rejects more rights for women.

According to human rights organizations, there are now hundreds of deaths due to the harsh intervention of the government. Thousands of protesters have been arrested.