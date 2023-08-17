In the early years of parenting, every parent tries to find the family vacation that works best for them in all aspects. Sooner or later, either due to the influence of friends, other parents at school or an advertisement on the internet, the option of going to a family campsite will end up being considered (if it is not traditionally a family camper, who then is no longer looking for anything else). ).

As a good intrepid chronicler, I have ventured myself, a lifelong urbanite, to try the experience. And here I offer you five reasons for and against if you want to convince yours to go or not to go.

In favor

It is cheaper than a hotel and than an apartment. In general, if you go for the basic option, which is to rent a piece of land to set up your tent or your van, it is quite cheap. Any free spirit would tell you that it is nonsense to pay for a piece of weedy land, surrounded by people, when you can be free in the peace of a bucolic setting, but you are also paying to use all the services of the place, such as the bathrooms. So, even in high season, many more people can afford a few days at the campsite than in other types of accommodation. It has all the basic services: toilets, showers, bar, mobile sockets, running water and even electricity. Wow, everything that we already take for granted in any house and that we do not value until we lack it. It is a very familiar option. Perhaps in the American series they show us caravan sites full of serial killers, but in Spanish campsites the vast majority of the occupants are families with children (having children does not rule out that they are serial killers, but if they are, they are supposed to be on vacation and they are not going to kill you). So, with relative ease, your children can find other children with whom to strike up a minimal conversation, play a game or explore. It is a fairly safe enclosure for children. It is still a fenced space through which very few cars circulate and at low speed. In principle, you can lose sight of your child for half a minute and you know that nothing will happen to him. It is the return to the roots. If some painters refine their art to become minimalist over the years, parents can also try minimalist holidays. Because deep down, to have a good time, children only need freedom, a swimming pool, ice cream, soft drinks and a change of scenery. If you can have that for a third of what it would cost elsewhere, it’s worth a try. Takes the flintstone what is inside you and try the communion with nature.

Against

Low of privacity. Although depending on which hotel the walls are very thin and you can hear everything, at least there are walls. And it’s not just that in a campsite you live and sleep surrounded by strangers five meters from where you are and you hear them all day. It is that if you do not rent a bungalow With your own sink, you go back to your school days, when you go to the bathroom and have a stranger showering next to you, getting your feet wet, and another evacuating his bowels with all kinds of grunts. Call me bourgeois or maniac, but since I didn’t do the milli This topic gives me a certain grim. Little rest. If what you want is to doze peacefully, take bucolic walks in solitude or sunbathe while you try to read that book that you have been waiting for months, you may not have it very easy. Because although the trees and crickets take away the claustrophobia of the matter, if there is something in the campsites it is people. And where there are people, you will find little concentration and little rest. little glamour. Neither bucolic views of the mountains or the sea while you photograph your feet next to a refreshing drink, nor emblematic monuments with which to do the classic selfies casual. You’ll have to leave the networks for another time, because I don’t think that photos of a bare plot of land with a tap and an electrical outlet are popular on Instagram. Plus, you’re going to spend days surrounded by heavily tattooed, shirtless people eating at folding tables. It’s not The Devil Wears Pradaprecisely. You have to take the car to see more than just the campsite. Most of them are located on roads and some distance from an urban center, so for a change of scenery and a little walk it is not “I cross the street and that’s it”. Either you hit a marathon under the sun or you have to resort to the vehicle. And if you don’t sleep in a bungalow This involves assembling and disassembling all the infrastructure of your temporary home. Every fucking time. So, in the end, you don’t leave the campsite and you’re like a vacation hamster. It may be too different for you. If camping isn’t your thing, don’t force it. Your children deserve vacations, but you more. That in the end who really needs to do reset mind and take a break to face the mental load and exhausting schedules of parenting again is you.

My ideal vacations are cultural routes through European cities. And I don’t think I’m the only person on the planet who thinks this. Surely those of us who find it difficult to adapt to the camper rhythm do it for the family, but thinking: “If they are a couple of years older, I’ll take them to museums and they’ll see”.

Martin Pinol He is the author of 33 books, his children’s series ‘The Monster Kitchen’ has been published in several countries. His latest novel is ‘The Shadow Club’.

