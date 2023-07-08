Family hit on the sidewalk, the surviving grandfather: “I’m a miracle worker, the driver is a killer”

“I am alive only because I walked a little further back”. Speaking is Lucio Potente, one of the survivors of the accident that caused the death of three people on Thursday afternoon, including a two-year-old child. The 68-year-old was walking with his family in Santo Stefano di Cadore, in the Belluno area, when an Audi overwhelmed them. Driving the 31-year-old German Angelika Hutter, who was unable to explain to the investigators the reason for the accident.

A two-year-old boy, Mattia, his father Marco Antoniello, 47, and his grandmother Mariagrazia Zuin, 64, lost their lives. Her mother, Elena, 42, was only graze hit, while her other grandfather, Lucio Potente, fell ill after witnessing the tragedy. “He killed my little nephew,” the 68-year-old former football goalkeeper and coach, well known in Mestre and Jesolo, told Corriere del Veneto. “My daughter Elena was shot and now she is here wounded, in the hospital. She is desperate. She says she doesn’t want to live,” she added. “They took away all her dearest affections: her mother, Mariagrazia, who kept the whole shack standing, her husband and her little one”.

The family was on holiday in the second home in Comelico. She was walking on the sidewalk of via Udine when she was hit by the Audi traveling in the same direction of travel.

“We were walking on the sidewalk in single file and I only heard a noise, like a ‘Fiuuuuuu’ missile. Then a chilling silence and blood scattered everywhere”, the story reported by Ansa. “I am a miracle worker only because I was a little further back to close the line and supervise my two grandchildren, one in a stroller and the other on a bicycle. She caught us walking on the sidewalk, she is a killer”.

Lucio Potente, former goalkeeper of Favaro, Mestrina, Martellago, Chioggia and Rovigo, resides with his family in Ca’ Solaro (in the municipality of Favaro Veneto), where he is well known. His wife Mariagrazia had retired three years ago, shortly after her husband, after working as an administrative employee of Local Health Authority 3.

As a sign of mourning, the mayor of Favaro Veneto, Marco Bellato, announced the cancellation of the Ca’ Solaro Threshing Festival scheduled for next Sunday. “We cling to the family for this tragedy that has hit our territory, now is the time for grief. A prayer for these three innocent victims,” Bellato said.