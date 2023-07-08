Family hit on the sidewalk, new hypothesis under consideration: “Voluntary investment”

Investigations continue into the accident that occurred last Thursday in Santo Stefano di Cadore, where a family was run over by an Audi driven by a 31-year-old German woman. One of the possibilities that are not excluded by the investigators is that the investment, in which three people died, including a two-year-old child, may have been deliberate.

Perhaps the result of uncontrolled anger, according to reports from Ansa, which cites as supporting elements the absence of any sign of braking, the fact that at that point the road was straight and that the carabinieri did not ascertain any skid marks before the point of impact. The military also collected the words of a witness who saw the woman arguing furiously with a person, getting into the car and leaving again squealing a few moments before the tragedy.

The driver, Angelika Hutter, was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and will appear before the judge in the coming days for the hearing to validate the arrest. She had already been reported in recent weeks for “carrying objects capable of offending”, after a dispute that took place at the end of May with a salesman from a shopping center in Bolzano.

After the accident on July 6, the woman from Deggendorf, Bavaria, said she was in Italy on vacation and had lost control of the car. According to a video captured by a garage, her Audi was traveling at a speed of at least 70 kilometers per hour, in a stretch where the limit is 50.