Family | Here’s how to talk about Koskela’s events with your child: Make room for the lessons, avoid relieving your child of anxiety

Koskela’s murder has shocked both children and adults. The head of the helplines of the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare gives seven instructions to parents who are considering how to deal with the matter with children.

Koskelan the murder trial revealed very crude and shocking details of the act in December.

On Wednesday, the Helsinki District Court began hearing a case in which three boys born in 2004 murdered their peers using brutal violence on December 4 in Koskela, Helsinki.

Case seems to arouse a great deal of anxiety, fear, anger, anger, and guilt in adults.

“Social media seems to be full of conversations where people try to perceive and understand what happened,” says the social psychologist Tatjana Pajamäki, who is the head of the helplines of the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare.

According to Pajamäki, bullying is also a persistent topic in future telephone and chat contacts of the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare’s children and young people. In recent weeks, it has come to the fore in particular.

In this story, Pajamäki explains how an adult should raise an issue with their own child or young person.

The prosecutor according to the victim was a quiet and withdrawn young man who had little other friends.

The accused had been subjecting the victim to very brutal and humiliating violence for hours. The events were filmed.

According to Pajamäki, the events may remind us of how my own schoolmate has been bullied and how he or she has reacted to the matter. It can bring to the surface memories of how oneself has been bullied or harassed by another.

It further raises the question of where bullying could have led at worst.

At the same time at the time, adults take care of their own children. They may also experience frustration with the authorities: Why could the murder not be prevented?

Pajamäki explains how parents should deal with a child or young person.

1. Avoid releasing your own anxiety into the child.

If you are very upset yourself, talk about your feelings with another adult first. It is good to tell a child or young person that they are sad or upset. However, it would be good to stay in control of the adult so as not to upset the child any more.

2. Make room for the child’s and adolescent’s feelings as they come to the surface.

A child may not perceive or handle things in the same way as an adult. He may express his feelings in a way that provokes, angers, or offends you.

If a child or young person is joking about it with their friends, remember that humor can be a way to deal with an otherwise unsustainable thing. If the young person does not seem to be reacting in any way, give permission to do so as well. Emotions cannot be forced.

3. Do not force the child to talk.

While conversation is important, speaking is not possible by force. However, it is good to say that you are there if the child wants to ask or talk about anything. If your child seems anxious, irritated, or, for example, sleeps out for a long time, you should consult a health care professional.

4. Not all questions are answered by adults.

The child may ask difficult questions, such as why the victim spent time with his bullies, even though they beat him again and again.

You can say that you think about it yourself and it seems hard to understand. You can also ask what your child thinks about it and what emotions it evokes in him. The question can also be a good opening for discussion. Strive not to be so much in your own voice as to listen to what your child is experiencing or afraid of.

It is good for an adult to calm, calm down and relate to things like this: Such a case is very rare. Fortunately, the matter is being investigated and every effort is being made by many parties to ensure that this never happens again.

5. You don’t have to know everything.

Protect your child from raw details. You feel your child’s temperament and sensitivity.

If necessary, a smaller child’s use of media may be restricted. For a young person, you can recommend not reading all the stuff published in the media by saying that you can feel compassion and sadness even if you don’t know all the details.

Protecting yourself is also a good guide for an adult, especially if you have difficult or traumatic experiences in the background.

6. Strengthen the child’s sense of control.

You can think with your child about what you can do concretely if you know that bullying is happening at school, for example. Together, one can consider who the person is or who can be notified.

7. Attach the child to everyday life.

Do ordinary everyday things with him to the extent possible in a state of emergency caused by a coronavirus. Normal life creates continuity and creates a sense of security. Everyday bears.