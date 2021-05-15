Family | Helping a parent with good intentions can hinder a child’s learning – This is how you support schooling in a way that really benefits

According to Jaana Viljaranta, an adult who pushes for help with homework may inadvertently message a child that he or she does not think he or she will succeed.

Motivational research professor Jaana Viljaranta From the University of Eastern Finland:

“A parent’s job is to support their child in school, not to teach this. If your homework often seems too difficult for your child, it is a good idea for the adult to be in touch with their child’s teacher, not to become a home teacher.