Family | Heidi Asplund had two children with her boyfriend, but there was no relationship in the background – this is how partnership parenting works in practice

Heidi Asplund and Mikko Laitinen are partnership parents who know how everyday life works at two addresses.

Arvi Asplund, who is less than a year old, still lives with Heidi Asplund for the time being, but when she grows up, she gets a second home from Mikko Laitinen, like her big brother.

Raisa Mattila

Eeli Asplundin, 3, the weekend starts on Wednesday. Then mom Heidi Asplund fetches him from the shelter. From Wednesday afternoon to Sunday evening, Eeli’s home is with her mother.

On Sunday evening, Eeli moves to her second home, her father Mikko Laitinen round. Eli will be with his father until next Wednesday.