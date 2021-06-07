No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Family | Heidi Asplund had two children with her boyfriend, but there was no relationship in the background – this is how partnership parenting works in practice

by admin_gke11ifx
June 7, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 3 mins read
0
0
SHARES
20
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

RelatedPosts

Heidi Asplund and Mikko Laitinen are partnership parents who know how everyday life works at two addresses.

For subscribers

Arvi Asplund, who is less than a year old, still lives with Heidi Asplund for the time being, but when she grows up, she gets a second home from Mikko Laitinen, like her big brother. Picture: Milka Alanen

Raisa Mattila

3:00

Eeli Asplundin, 3, the weekend starts on Wednesday. Then mom Heidi Asplund fetches him from the shelter. From Wednesday afternoon to Sunday evening, Eeli’s home is with her mother.

On Sunday evening, Eeli moves to her second home, her father Mikko Laitinen round. Eli will be with his father until next Wednesday.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Ballot in Peru: an exit point gives a technical tie between Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo with a minimal advantage for the right-wing candidate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.