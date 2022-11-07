Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Split

An Australian family had their dead golden retriever groomed. (Screenshot) © screenshot instagram/chimerataxidermy



A video of a dog’s fur caused a stir on social networks. It’s the coat of an old Golden Retriever that was groomed for the family.

Melbourne – For many people, a dog, cat or bird is more than just a pet. It is a friend, companion and a beloved family member. The death of a beloved four-legged friend hits some owners hard. The world seems empty when the dog dies. In fact, only memories remain. However, one family in Australia had their old Golden Retriever groomed for them. The taxidermist posts on Instagram by name Chimera axidermy a video of the dog fur. It makes for very mixed feelings.

Australia: Family preserve fur from dead golden retriever

“A beautiful senior Golden Retriever preserved like a coat for his family. He’s finally ready for his home,” Australian taxidermist Madeleine Grant wrote about the video. In it, she can be seen stroking the fur on the dead animal’s head and gently touching its paws. The reactions to the video are divided.

Some are outraged. “It’s terribly macabre,” writes one user. “Help, the Australian family turned their dog into a rug,” commented another. The family should rather bury the dog in the garden. Others cannot understand the excitement at all, find the dog fur beautiful and a great idea. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing. But that would be very traumatizing for me. I love my dog ​​so much and that would remind me every day that he’s dead,” says another user.

The taxidermist specializes in pet preservation, as per her website. She and her team have been in the industry for over ten years. Previously they would have worked with many different wildlife and exotic animals. Now she offers full preparations, skull conservation or fur tanning for small mammals.

Dogs and Cats Forever: Demand for stuffed pets is increasing

Most of us are more familiar with stuffed animals from the natural history or hunting museum. Of course, you can also keep your beloved pet with this method. And of course, that’s not for everyone either. The taxidermist also understands the reservations. However, over the past five years, she has seen an increasing demand for pet stuffing, she told the news outlet Yahoo NewsAustralia. “But the trend is still new, people just haven’t gotten used to it yet.”

“I didn’t make a living room rug out of the golden retriever,” she emphasizes in another Instagram post. “I create alternative pet memorials for those who want to keep a physical memory of their pet,” she continues. Some people would choose just part of the fur, some would choose the whole fur. Some prefer to keep their pet’s skull and cremate the rest.

Another video on Instagram shows that the taxidermist cannot be stopped by criticism and reservations. This time it’s from an orange tabby cat. “He died of natural causes and his owner decided to save his fur,” Grant wrote in the Post. At the same time she thanks the owner for the trust. (ml)