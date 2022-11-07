Home page World

A north German family did not have a good experience on the “AIDA Prima”. © IMAGO/localpic

A family complained about their cabin on the “AIDA Prima”, which was very cramped and noisy. Reporting to the front desk didn’t lead to much improvement.

Hamburg – Explore different cities and sights on a single trip and be pampered like in a hotel. Those are the perks of vacationing on a cruise ship. One of the most popular organizers of such trips is AIDA. However, a family from northern Germany reported that the vacation on board the cruise ship was not as relaxing as hoped.

AIDA: North German family lands on a cruise ship for four in a mini room

From Hamburg, the family traveled with two children on the “AIDA Prima” in the North Sea towards Norway. The family was enthusiastic about the Scandinavian landscape, as they told the online portal hello.de told. Even the sometimes stormy weather in the far north was apparently not a problem.

The family, on the other hand, was massively disturbed by their accommodation. Because the booked inside cabin was, as a photo shows, hardly habitable for four people. At least not in the way you imagine it to be on vacation. Two Pullman folding beds hung over the two single beds on the left and right, their ladders getting in the way of the already tiny “corridor” in the middle. In addition, as an adult, you didn’t get to bed properly.

A family of four had to share this inside cabin on the “AIDA Prima”. © Private

AIDA cruise: Family is disturbed by “totally loud noises” in the ship’s cabin

But that was not all. “There are totally loud noises audible. On the one hand, you have the feeling that a giant drainpipe is flowing through the cabin, and on the other hand, the ventilation system is extremely loud,” the family continued to complain. This was reported to reception on the first day, but the noise only got a little quieter. The family will definitely not book this cabin again.

Incidentally, you can still go on holiday in some European countries in autumn when the weather is more summery than on the route from Hamburg to Norway. In Germany, on the other hand, meteorologists expect a rapid drop in temperature in November after the beautiful late summer. (jg)