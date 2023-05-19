A father named Ryan Britt who is also an editor at a site called Fatherly, dedicated to topics of interest to fathers, expressed his frustration at not being able to take his children to see Guardians of the Galaxy 3because he considers it a film not suitable for minors.

“As I write this, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 breaks records at the box office, it has a rating of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes where the public gives it an even higher rating of 94. With a great soundtrack, guardians it’s a hype-filled movie that closes a trilogy on a high or low point, depending on who you ask,” Britt wrote.

Subsequently, the author gives his reasons why he would never take his little ones to see this film, even though it is something he would like to do. Before continuing we must warn you that the following text may contain SPOILERS.

“A lot of the plot is about adorable animals being tortured and abused, like David Cronenberg making a movie about concentration camps in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,”

Of course the story of Rocket Raccoon is another of the reasons cited by the author of the essay, in addition to the scenes that present various characters in situations to which he is horrified that his daughter could be exposed.

“One of the creatures, Floor, is an adorable bunny with cyborg legs and a hideous metal thing in its snout. It’s one of the most haunting images I’ve ever seen in a Marvel movie and it makes me shudder to think that my six-year-old daughter could see this.”

To end his writing, the author wonders if this is the direction that James Gunn will take the DC cinematic universe now that the director is in charge of competing films and does not stop expressing his concern about the next DC movie. gunn, Superman: Legacy.

Via: fatherly

Editor’s note: It is a very complicated subject, and it is difficult to comment on it when you do not have children. But I think the world is cruel and not everything is rosy. Maybe Guardians of the Galaxy 3 It is not aimed at children to begin with. But you cannot keep your children in a bubble for the rest of their lives, I think there is always a way to show children that there are also ugly things in this life and the faster they know that they exist, the faster they will know how to react, face it and avoid it. Maybe even change it.