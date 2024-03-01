The salsa singer Josimar Fidel very excitedly announced on his social networks that María Fe Saldaña, his partner, will have another child from him. “Every day bigger“wrote the salsero when showing a photo of his partner's tummy, who was posing for the camera. Josimar.

What happened to Josimar and María Fe Saldaña?

They will have another child! Josimar and María Fe They make up one of the most solid couples in the industry despite the difficulties they went through. The love bond began in 2020 and was further strengthened with the arrival of the first baby they conceived.

After some rumors, Josimar confirmed that María Fe is pregnant again and, although the number of weeks she is unknown is unknown, she already has a pronounced belly, as can be seen in the photo posted by the interpreter of 'The Protagonist'. In the photograph you see Maria faith with a lead dress tight to the body touching her belly. ““Every day bigger”wrote the singer.

María Fe Saldaña pregnant again. Photo: Josimar's Instagram

How many children does Josimar have?

Josimar has 5 children. He had his first daughter with Mily Aliaga, who is now a teenager and lives with her mother. Communication between both parents is strong, evidenced by their joint support during a surgery their daughter faced. Furthermore, on the occasions when the singer visited Peru, the young woman spent time with him and with María Fe Saldaña, your current romantic partner.

Andrea García, mother of Josimar's second child, has had public conflicts with the artist, unlike Mily. Tensions began in 2019 when she accused Josimar of being unfaithful to Gianella Ydoña, his wife at the time, in front of his son. The situation escalated in 2021 when Andrea reported that Josimar did not provide adequate support for her son, accumulating a debt of 25,000 soles.

María Fe and Josimar have two children. Photo: LR composition/Instagram by Josimar/Instagram by María Fe

Andrea also extended a message of support and solidarity towards Maria Fe Saldaña, who was pregnant, urging Josimar to change his behavior for the well-being of his children. On the other hand, Gianella Ydoña, known as 'The Protagonista' and Josimar's ex-wife, had a son with him and was the protagonist in one of her video clips. Despite the separation, Josimar keeps up with his son, with whom he spends a lot of time in the United States, where the boy lives with him and receives visits from his mother.

Finally, María Fe Saldaña, mother of the last two of Josimar, has experienced a tumultuous relationship with the singer, including a separation during her pregnancy. However, after the birth of her daughter, the couple decided to give their relationship a new chance. Currently, they are united, accompanying each other on tours and expressing their love on social networks.

