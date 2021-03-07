Family | Grandma uses racist words and props up old gender roles, the reader writes – one sentence can prevent attitudes from shifting to children

It is worth explaining to the grandparents that in some matters the old way of speaking is exclusively offensive, child psychiatrist Janna Rantala answers. At the end of the story, you can ask your own question to a child psychiatrist.

The article is part of a series of stories in which child psychiatrist Janna Rantala answers questions from readers. He writes his answers on a general level without knowing the reader’s situation in more detail.

I was thinking about my children’s relationship with their grandparents. I would like to support their close relatives, but I do not fully trust the children’s grandparents. How do you react to the fact that in Grandma, children get almost unlimited treats and screen time? I am also concerned about the grandparents’ attitudes. They use racist expressions without hesitation or may say that boys should not cry. How could I reconcile the customs of different generations?