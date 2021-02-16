Family | Government reform of family leave receives criticism from social partners: questioning sufficient flexibility and equality

The family leave reform is due to enter into force in August next year. The reform will go on a round of statements and will be presented to Parliament next autumn.

Social- and the Minister of Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen The government’s model of family leave reform presented by (left) today freshly garnered both criticism and praise from labor organizations. For example, efforts to increase the equality of the model were praised, but many organizations still find it insufficient.

Many social partners would have liked to reform at the same time home care support, but this was not addressed in the context of family leave reform, as recorded in the government program.

Business the central union (EK) considers the reform to be unequal and does not meet the requirements set for it, for example, in strengthening equality in working life.

“Achieving this goal would have required quotas for family leave to be equal between father and mother,” says EK’s director. Ilkka Oksala in the bulletin.

In the government model, quotas are recorded, but parents have the right to transfer part of their quota to another parent. Each parent receives a quota of 160 daily allowance days, or about 6.5 months, from which the other parent can be given up to 63 days.

In addition, EK would have liked to shorten through home care support.

Trade unions the central organization SAK, on ​​the other hand, considers the reform as a whole to be good.

“I believe that increasing flexibility and increasing fathers’ parental benefits will increase their willingness to remain on parental leave,” says SAK’s social policy expert. Wind Glantz in the bulletin.

At the same time, SAK would have liked to renew home care support. In addition, SAK would have needed even more flexibility in the employment contract law, for example with regard to the notice periods it considers strict for the employer.

According to the organization, the reform does not provide enough incentives for the use of partial parental leave.

Higher Education Association According to Akava, the reform distributes responsibilities more evenly among parents, but provides little incentive to share leave.

“Akava is disappointed that the use of partial parental leave is still stiff after the reform. The use of partial parental leave will continue to consume daily allowance days, such as full-time parental allowance. This does not encourage part-time work during vacations, ”says Akava’s Equality Manager Lotta Savinko in the bulletin.

Akava calls for the reform of home care support and the further development of the family leave system.

Family leave reform is due to enter into force in August next year. The reform will go on a round of statements and will be presented to Parliament next autumn.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen presented the reform on Tuesday morning.

“The aim of the reform is to increase the well-being of children and families, as well as equality and equality,” Pekonen said at the press conference.

According to Pekonen, the reform can reduce discrimination against women in the labor market and prolong women’s careers, when fathers are also seen as users of family leave.