From: Caroline Schaefer

Actually, a family from Germany wanted to spend their holidays in a holiday park in the Netherlands. But that was not how they had imagined the trip.

Bremen – Lowering the stress level and enjoying a time-out together with the children: that’s what many families want – especially during the summer holiday season. The The Netherlands is a popular travel destination of the Germans. But things don’t always go smoothly. Now a family holiday in the Netherlands ends in disappointment.

Holiday in the Netherlands turns into a nightmare: family expects neglected holiday park

The parents had booked holiday accommodation in the Netherlands with their eight-year-old son and two dogs – with direct access to the beach. The family explained this to the broadcaster RTL. What sounds like a relaxing excursion turns into a real nightmare. The shock is great on site: in the Marina Beach holiday park in Hoek, the family does not get the accommodation they had actually booked.

For a family, vacation ends in a nightmare. The water is full of algae. (Iconic image) © Frank Molter/dpa

But that’s not all: the bed and the refrigerator were broken and unusable for the seven-day trip. In addition, the complex of the holiday park seemed “unkempt”, described the father of the family. The pictures also confirmed this RTL present. The supposed bathing beach is hardly recognizable as such. Algae cover the entire area. Apparently not a problem for the employees, after all it would be about nature, they replied.

Family vacation in the “Lost Place”: son injured in playground

The climbing frames and playgrounds for the children were also neglected. Because rungs were missing on a suspension rope bridge, the eight-year-old son is said to have even injured himself while playing. The park employees seemed to avoid confrontations, and there was probably no apology. It just said: The children are to blame because they always remove the barrier tape, the family told the broadcaster.

A booking portal referred to a “low-budget family vacation”. However, the description on the internet would have promised otherwise. For the family, the park looks like a “lost place” and not like a holiday paradise. The pictures on the website convey a different reality. Blue water, splashing children and a clean beach give the impression of a well-kept holiday park.

Family vacation in the Netherlands ends in an “absolute horror trip”

The experience of the family from Germany coincides with similar experiences from other vacationers. “It’s dirty, unkempt, uncomfortable and abandoned,” wrote one tourist in the park’s Google reviews. Eleven years ago, the holiday resort looked very different. “The houses were dirty, broken and full of mold,” said another. While a majority of users cannot recommend the park, other vacationers find “the price is good and reasonable” for the conditions.

“It was the absolute horror trip,” summed up the family man. In the meantime, they had lodged a complaint and asked for the money to be returned. The family waited in vain for an answer. A request from RTL the park also left unanswered. Camping holidays are popular, but the costs vary greatly depending on the destination country high off. There are now more and more to offer Campsites in Europe dog-friendly facilities at. (cheese)