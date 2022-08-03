Family | “Girls wonder what sex is all about, or if it’s somehow nice” – Sex education in schools is not systematically monitored, and it has consequences

Is it a thing of the past that sex education at school only talks about condoms, scares them with diseases and embarrasses them? Not necessarily.

I’ll reveal blood begins to flow along the inner surface of the thigh. The head of a smiling presenter appears between the thighs.

Now she explains what menstruation means.

It is a Norwegian found in Yle Areena The Pimppi episode of the Murrosikä series. Other episodes of the ten-part youth series include, for example The hairs, Pippi, Boob and Making babies. In the program, the presenter talks about the changes and reproduction of puberty with the help of real bodies.