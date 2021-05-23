For more than a year, Ola and Pontus Berglund have been going every Saturday, rain or snow, to the border between Norway and Sweden, which the covid turned into an almost insurmountable wall for these 73-year-old Swedish twins. Camping chairs, lunch boxes with slices of bread, thermos flasks, small Norwegian and Swedish flags and a lot of good humor … Every week, they display their panoply on the sidewalk on both sides of that invisible wall. “We are not allowed to cross the border. I have to stay one meter from my side and he, one meter from his, ”explains Ola. “In fact, there must be two meters between us,” he points out as he moves his chair, aware of the mistake.

At his feet, on the asphalt of the road, a simple white line with the Scandinavian words ‘Norge’ on one side and ‘Sverige’ on the other. The pandemic put an end to the weekly home meetings of these twins who live half an hour away by car: Ola in Halden, in southeastern Norway, where love led him almost 40 years ago; and Pontus in Strömstad, southwestern Sweden.

Therefore, they meet, at a more or less correct distance, on the old Svinesund bridge that connects the two countries separated in that section by a fjord. There, they celebrated their 72nd and 73rd birthdays, on April 20. “It is very rare but it became a necessity, a pressing need because we saw each other every week and we wanted to continue doing it,” confesses Pontus, from the Swedish side. “The pandemic does not prevent us from seeing each other and, for us, it is a victory.”

Although the rules evolved as the health situation improved or worsened, the border remains closed in practice. Many Norwegians who own a country house on the Swedish side, where life is less expensive, even brought their state to justice to obtain the lifting of the mandatory quarantine upon their return.

The few motorists who cross the bridge generally wave or smile knowingly to both white-bearded men. Much to his regret, Ola, a former nurse who now devotes his time to scenography in a theater, and Pontus, an amateur painter and ornithologist, have become almost famous. “For us, that doesn’t matter much. The important thing is to see each other and talk about what we want, ”Ola told AFP.

From their privileged location, they sometimes act as couriers, such as the day a Swedish-born puppy was delivered to its foster family in Norway. In more than a year, they have only missed their weekly appointment three times, because of uncompromising police officers who denied them access to the bridge.

“Each meeting is a small party,” says Pontus, divorced. «For me, who live alone, it is very important to see Ola, without that I would be depressed». Do you miss cuddling with your brother? “Yes,” he responds with a contagious laugh. “That is why I often hug myself, since we are identical.”