In March, different premieres arrive on streaming platforms and on this occasion, Lindsay Lohay and Eugenio Derbez can be seen through Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with 'An Irish Wish' and 'LOL Mexico Season 6', respectively.

Fun is guaranteed for everyone in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ViX, three of the many platforms that are contemplating premieres in comedy, suspense, horror and travel for March.

Claudia Álvarez, Gustavo Egelhaaf and Esmeralda Pimentel star in 'A Good Divorce', film that comes to ViX this March 1 and narrates the experience of two lawyers who are experts in divorce and for a special reason they decide to take couples therapy, which will bring into their lives what they do not imagine, because among the unsuspected there will be complications of all kinds .

Family fun! Lindsay Lohan and Eugenio Derbez star in March premieres for different platforms

'Between bullets and chords' also reaches ViX. It is a documentary that talks about the history of the corrido in the Mexican town and where specialists, artists and guests contribute their testimonies.

In Netflix 'Damsel' will be available from March 7, a film in which Millie Bobby Brown plays Princess Elodie, who is given in marriage to a prince. After her wedding she discovers the real reason why she married him…

On March 8, it will also be available on Netflix 'An Irish Wish', film starring Lindsay Lohan, who is back to acting with this romantic comedy that tells the story of a girl who goes to her best friend's wedding and the man she loves deeply.

On March 15 comes Amazon Prime Video 'LOL México Season 6', the reality show by Mexican actor and producer Eugenio Derbez in which 'El Capi Pérez', Mario Aguilar, Isaac Salame, María Chacón, Alex Flores, Juan Berth, José Luis Guarneros “El Macaco” among others others.

It also premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 21 'The Hardcore', starring Jake Gyllenhaal, who characterizes Dalton, a former UFC fighter who decides to accept the security job at a bar. It is a remake of the 1989 classic that starred actor Patrick Swayze.

