Family | From these signs, you know that gaming has gone too far – The researcher explains the principle that it is worth agreeing on playing time

When an adult knows what a child is playing and recognizes the signs of risk gambling, experts say that an inspiring hobby can be supported in good spirits. However, the researcher talks about a situation where alarm bells need to ring.

According to researchers, children’s play should be treated in exactly the same way as other hobbies. While playing, a child or young person can relax, experience experiences and gain experiences of skill and success.

Kaisa Järvelä, Aamulehti

19:00

A group of boys build In Minecraft huge hotel and is visibly enjoying his project. Laughter and focused doing fill the living room, but as a parent it still feels like buddies should be directed to do something else.

Playing football with the same group of boys is followed with good mood, but children’s digital play feels just as miserable every time.