While they were on vacation in bay Of flags, Nayarita family of five originally from Michoacan was victim of virtual kidnapping.

The events occurred after one of the relatives lost contact with the victims and began receiving calls from the phone number 3339123830, where they demanded a significant amount of money.

According to the Attorney General of the State of Michoacan and the Specialized Unit for Combating Kidnapping (UECS), the perpetrators demanded ransom money from an 80-year-old man, his 44-year-old daughter, and his grandchildren aged 22, 13 and 6.

The family went to the UECS where it was determined that it was all a hoax, a common modus operandi among criminals through telephone extortion, and authorities found the family.

“During the proceedings in coordination with the Specialized Unit to Combat Kidnapping in Nayarit, the victims were found safe and sound, and they were secured and reunited with their families,” said the prosecutor’s office. Michoacan.

Authorities are asking citizens to hang up immediately if they receive a call of this type and report it to the numbers 088 (federal police) or 089 (anonymous report), as well as the account @CEAC_CNS and the email [email protected].